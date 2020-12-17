Christmas Star expected to appear on winter solstice

You won’t want to miss the upcoming celestial event that hasn’t been seen since 1623. On December 21, the planets of Jupiter and Saturn will appear close to each other and look like a Christmas Star.
According to Space.com, the meeting of Jupiter and Saturn in the night sky is referred to as a “great conjunction” because it happens less often than the conjunctions of other planets. Jupiter and Saturn share almost the same celestial coordinates about once every 20 years. It’s possible that their meeting on Dec. 21 might produce a “Christmas Star” as their lights coalesce and appear like a single point of reflected light with the naked eye.
If the skies are clear, astronomers believe stargazers should be able to view both of the planets in the same view when using a telescope or a pair of binoculars. If you have a powerful enough telescope or pair of binoculars, you may also spot the major moons of both planets. The moons will look like tiny dots of light along a line that cuts through the planet.
