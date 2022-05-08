The annual Taste of Oakley will be held on Saturday, May 14 at the Oakley Recreation Center, 1250 O’Hara Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event allows Oakley-based restaurants and caterers to highlight their cuisine and allows guests to sample dishes from a variety of local businesses. The occasion typically sells out fast, and tickets won’t be available at the door.
Tickets are $12 and are available online or at the Recreation Center between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday except for the first Friday of the month. For a list of vendors or to purchase tickets, visit www.ci.oakley.ca.us/taste-of-oakley-tickets-for-sale/.
The Shop Oakley Coupon Book contains coupons for more than 20 businesses in Oakley including restaurants, home improvement centers, pet care, beauty and health care. Residents can pick up a free physical copy of the Shop Oakley Coupon Book at the Oakley Recreation Center (1250 O’Hara Ave.), open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed the first and third Friday of each month. A digital version of the book can also be obtained at https://bit.ly/3ktLSPl.
Free flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines
Contra Costa County Health Services will be providing free flu and COVID-19 shots on the second and fourth Saturdays of April, May, and June from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 971 O’Hara Ave., in Oakley.
The next clinic is Saturday, May 14 from 8:30-10:30 a.m.. For complete information, visit https://bit.ly/3xeOeZV.
