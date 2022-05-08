taste of oakley

The annual Taste of Oakley will be held on Saturday, May 14 at the Oakley Recreation Center, 1250 O’Hara Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event allows Oakley-based restaurants and caterers to highlight their cuisine and allows guests to sample dishes from a variety of local businesses.  The occasion typically sells out fast, and tickets won’t be available at the door.

Tickets are $12 and are available online or at the Recreation Center between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday except for the first Friday of the month. For a list of vendors or to purchase tickets, visit www.ci.oakley.ca.us/taste-of-oakley-tickets-for-sale/

Free coupon book

The Shop Oakley Coupon Book contains coupons for more than 20 businesses in Oakley including restaurants, home improvement centers, pet care, beauty and health care. Residents can pick up a free physical copy of the Shop Oakley Coupon Book at the Oakley Recreation Center (1250 O’Hara Ave.), open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed the first and third Friday of each month. A digital version of the book can also be obtained at https://bit.ly/3ktLSPl.

Free flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines

Contra Costa County Health Services will be providing free flu and COVID-19 shots on the second and fourth Saturdays of April, May, and June from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 971 O’Hara Ave., in Oakley.

The next clinic is Saturday, May 14 from 8:30-10:30 a.m.. For complete information, visit https://bit.ly/3xeOeZV.

