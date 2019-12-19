2019 Citizens' Leadership Academy graduates
Photo courtesy of City of Oakley

The Oakley City Council recently recognized 18 graduates of the 2019 Citizens’ Leadership Academy. This year’s graduates are Mary Zirkle, Samar Narang, Stacy Davis, Jeanne Bailleaux, Christian Ortiz, Angela Gallegos, Evangelina Fernandez, Rudy Fernandez, Barrett Morris, Menchu Perez, Lyn Asprer-Sineni, Debbie Randles, Elizabeth Siliezar, Ashaleigh Joudrey, Diane Merritt, Celeste Mucio, William Carpenter and Dinesh Khurana. The Leadership Academy will be offered again in the fall of 2020, and a Spanish-language Academy will be offered in the spring. For more information or to be notified when registration opens, email Amy Sylvestri at sylvestri@ci.oakley.ca.us.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags