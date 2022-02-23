The City of Oakley is looking for a resident to serve on the Contra Costa Transportation Authority Citizens (CCTA) Advisory Committee to provide citizen perspective, participation and involvement in select plans and programs.
According to the CCTA, it envisions a future in which all transportation systems work together for a more streamlined, safe, efficient, and convenient travel.
To become a member of the committee, applicants must reside within the City of Oakley, and the Oakley City Council must take formal action to confirm your membership on the committee.
The appointee serves at the will and pleasure of the Oakley City Council and are required to provide the Oakley City Council periodic updates, preferably during Council meetings.
The appointee will serve the remainder of the current four‐year term, expiring August 2025.
Committee meetings are typically scheduled for the fourth Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the CCTA’s Walnut Creek office located at 2999 Oak Road.
Exceptions do apply and typically the November and December meetings are combined into one meeting held in mid‐December due to the holidays.
Meetings are being held remotely until further notice.. However, a return to in‐person meetings is planned in Spring of 2022, although this may change, as determined by the Authority Board on a monthly basis.
Committee members are appointed to serve without compensation but are reimbursed for travel expenses if they comply with training requirements.
Members are required to complete trainings and comply with all state and local reporting requirements. More information regarding the CAC, transportation projects and programs can be found by visiting the CCTA website at www.ccta.net.
Applications should be returned to the City Clerk’s Office located at Oakley City Hall, 3231 Main Street, in Oakley. The deadline to submit an application is open until filled.
The Oakley City Council will consider applications during a regularly scheduled meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Oakley City Council Chamber located at 3231 Main St. in Oakley. Applicants are strongly encouraged to attend the meeting to be interviewed.
