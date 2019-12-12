Welcoming Christmas
Photo courtesy of City of Oakley

City of Oakley councilmembers Sue Higgins, Michael Krieg and Mayor Claire Alaura celebrate the season with Santa Claus during the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting at Oakley Civic Center Plaza. The event included crafts, cookies, hot cocoa and pictures with Santa. Heavy rain didn’t shut out the festivities but did move some of the activities indoors to city hall.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags