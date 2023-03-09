Classic Boat Works opens in Discovery Bay
Photo by Greg Robinson

The Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, family and friends of Classic Boat Works celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of Classic Boat Works’ Discovery Bay location on Thursday, March 2, on Discovery Bay Boulevard at the old fire station. Their newly expanded shop is a boat repair and small boating accessory store. The Chamber also hosted their monthly mixer there.

