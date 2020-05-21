Classic cars cruise through Brentwood Friday nights

Photo by Tony Kukulich

Julie and Kevin Kameny drove their ‘56 Ford Thunderbird through Brentwood in a parade of classic cars, Friday, May 15. Organizer Dave Hays said the event, known as Brentwood Community Cruise, was created to support downtown restaurants where many participants dined after the ride. The next downtown event is scheduled for Friday, May 22. 

