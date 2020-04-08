Mount Diablo Distillery

Mount Diablo Distillery will be selling hand sanitizer on April 11. A portion of proceeds will benefit Liberty High sports programs.

 Photo courtesy of Mount Diablo Distillery

Hand sanitizer has been one of the more difficult items to stock up on during the current shelter in place, but for those looking to support a good cause and score some homegrown hand cleaner, head down to Mount Diablo Distillery, Saturday, April 11, from noon to 3 p.m.

Located at 729 Fulton Shipyard Road in Antioch, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Liberty High School sports program.

“We just felt that right now with the high schools closing, a lot of the sports programs can’t do their own fundraisers,” said Brentwood resident Lee Moniz, Mount Diablo Distillery owner and co-founder. “We know that this (sports) year is done, but we want to try and give some of these kids a head start on the fall season.”

Made from 75% proof alcohol made at the distillery and combined with aloe vera, Moniz said the sanitizer will sell in two prepackaged sizes: $5 for a small 2.8 oz. bottle and $30 for a 16 oz. refillable bottle. Limits are five per customer while supplies last, and in keeping with the social-distancing guidelines, customers can drive up to the facility, place their orders and have the product delivered directly to their vehicle.

