Hand sanitizer has been one of the more difficult items to stock up on during the current shelter in place, but for those looking to support a good cause and score some homegrown hand cleaner, head down to Mount Diablo Distillery, Saturday, April 11, from noon to 3 p.m.
Located at 729 Fulton Shipyard Road in Antioch, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Liberty High School sports program.
“We just felt that right now with the high schools closing, a lot of the sports programs can’t do their own fundraisers,” said Brentwood resident Lee Moniz, Mount Diablo Distillery owner and co-founder. “We know that this (sports) year is done, but we want to try and give some of these kids a head start on the fall season.”
Made from 75% proof alcohol made at the distillery and combined with aloe vera, Moniz said the sanitizer will sell in two prepackaged sizes: $5 for a small 2.8 oz. bottle and $30 for a 16 oz. refillable bottle. Limits are five per customer while supplies last, and in keeping with the social-distancing guidelines, customers can drive up to the facility, place their orders and have the product delivered directly to their vehicle.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.