Cleaning up the creek
Photo by Tony Kukulich

John Sierra and Laura Aldridge were the site coordinators for the Dainty Road location of the Friends of Marsh Creek Watershed in Brentwood, Saturday, Sept. 21. Together with 13 volunteers, they collected more than 100 pounds of garbage from the creek.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags