Brentwood Clock

Photo by Tony Kukulich

Mayor Bob Taylor poses in front of the recently installed City Park clock in downtown Brentwood. 

 TONY KUKULICH

Mayor Bob Taylor poses in front of the recently installed City Park clock in downtown Brentwood. The timepiece was Taylor’s trifecta accomplishment for the park, which boasts a big red chair, gazebo and now the 12-foot clock.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags