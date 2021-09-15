While most of the country has four seasons, California has five: fall, winter, spring, summer and wildfire.
As the wildfire season has run its course in 2021, it has, at least perceptually, felt as if the fires are worse than they have ever been. The numerous wildfires that have spread throughout the state have had substantial impacts on the lives of most Californians. Recognizing that wildfires not only have an immediate damaging effect on the environment and the lives of people living in it but also a lasting impact on livelihoods, a local business decided to do its part in wildfire relief.
Coastal Wilderness, which was started in early 2019 by former web designer Chris Da Sie, has always tried to give back to the community and environment in its sales and production. Using fabrics that are environmentally friendly, giving at least 1% of all of sales to environmental efforts, and donating funds toward community causes, Coastal Wilderness is an East Contra Costa County company that embodies the concept of community and compassion.
“The last two years, I've really tried to focus on sustainability and giving back, using natural fabrics. We are part of 1% For Our Planet, so 1% of our revenues go back to saving the environment, like planting trees, cleaning oceans and cleaning beaches,” said Da Sie as he emphasized the importance of environmental conservation and recovery. Coastal Wilderness has multiple clothing lines, all of them connected in some way to themes of environmental sustainability.
With regard to wildfires, Coastal Wilderness began a new clothing line -- Stay Strong California -- in which 100% of the proceeds would go toward the California Wildfire Relief Fund. “This year, with the fires coming back around and even worse than they were last year,” Da Sie said, “we are trying to raise awareness and try to help as much as we can.” Awareness and knowledge about wildfires, their causes, and their effects on the community and environment are the first steps to minimizing the damages of wildfire season and preventing wildfires altogether.
“Last year,” Da Sie said, “wildfires really seemed to affect local areas. I had decided that we could do more. I initially started the Stay Strong campaign and we did really well. We’ve raised just over $2,500 in just a couple weeks.” Through clothing and design, Da Sie used his business to give back to not only the environment, but his community as well.
Through efforts of California residents, the wildfire relief fund was able to raise over half a million dollars, showcasing the ways in which the state is capable of unifying itself in the face of adversity.
“Over 536,000 people were affected by the fires last year, and so the fund went towards helping those people as much as they could,” Da Sie said as he talked about the importance of post-wildfire relief. While wildfires are destructive enough when they are active, the aftermath of wildfire season is equally important to recognize, as hundreds of thousands of individuals must start their lives over from scratch after a fire. Many lose their homes, jobs and livelihoods throughout wildfire season, and even post-wildfire, need community support.
Anyone who is interested in buying clothing from the Stay Strong California campaign can visit coastalwilderness.com. They can also look toward the California Wildfire Relief Fund at californiawildfirerelief.org.
