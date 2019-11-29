Officers, customers and baristas smile for the camera during Coffee with a Deputy on Friday, Nov. 22, at Starbucks in Discovery Bay. The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office put their resident deputies to work heating pastries and taking orders, while crime prevention specialist Tony Fontenot, front, left, passed out free samples. “This is part of my way of getting the officers to interact with the local community better,” Fontenot explained. “We’ve done it at all the local businesses and the family-owned businesses, so I saved Starbucks for last.”
Never miss out on breaking news!
–
Trilogy at the Vineyards Club Los Meganos Event Center
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Man arrested in Oakley after standoff with police
- Body discovered on boat in Antioch
- Discovery Bay ready to light up the holidays
- Brentwood Home Announces Black Friday Cyber Sale
- Oakley residents seek evacuation options
- Brentwood Library to host Holiday Singalong with acclaimed folk singer
- Special Thanksgiving surprise in store for East Bay Regional Park anglers
- Freedom baseball star Andrew Neil signs with UCSB
- Brentwood councilmember pushing for traffic noise study
- PG&E meteorologists are forecasting a major winter storm
Videos
Collections
- Oakley domestic violence arrest
- [Photos] Liberty vs. California High School playoff football game
- [Photos] 2019 North Coast Section Division 2 Boys' Cross Country Championships
- [Photos] Special Olympics Soccer event
- [Photos] 2019 North Coast Section Division 2 Girls' Cross Country Championships
- [Photos] Liberty vs. Pittsburg 2019 North Coast Section Division 1 Football Championships
- [Photos] 2019 Veterans Day observance in Oakley
- [Photos] Cookies & Cards for the Troops
- [Photos] Boy struck by car in Brentwood
- [Photos] Blue Star Moms sponsored memorial at Liberty High School
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.