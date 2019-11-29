Coffee, cops and smiles

Photo by Dawnmarie Fehr

Officers, customers and baristas smile for the camera during Coffee with a Deputy on Friday, Nov. 22, at Starbucks in Discovery Bay. The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office put their resident deputies to work heating pastries and taking orders, while crime prevention specialist Tony Fontenot, front, left, passed out free samples. “This is part of my way of getting the officers to interact with the local community better,” Fontenot explained. “We’ve done it at all the local businesses and the family-owned businesses, so I saved Starbucks for last.”

