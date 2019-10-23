When cancer comes knocking at the door and a family gives it the boot, most people sigh with relief and think the worst is over.
Occasionally, it isn’t. Sometimes, the nightmare returns, and it can be bigger and stronger than before.
Nine-year-old Brentwood resident Colten Guerra made headlines three years ago when the local community rallied around him and his family as he battled neuroblastoma, a rare and deadly cancer that appeared on his lymph nodes. Using his super Hulk powers, and with lots of love and help from family and friends, Colten waged an aggressive battle and emerged victorious. Unfortunately, the time has come for him to suit up again.
“I got the news that Colten has, in fact, relapsed,” Michelle Guerra, Colten’s mom, posted on the Facebook page she uses to share her family’s news with the community.
Called “Team Hulken,” after a nickname Colten received from a friend for his Hulk obsession, the Facebook page offers details on the family’s battle. Currently, it has photos of the family as they share a few fun days before chemo and hospital appointments once more take over their schedule.
“We never really expected him to relapse,” Guerra admitted in an interview. “We knew it was possible for the evildoer to strike again, but three years is a good length of time.”
Guerra added that she and her husband, Tim, are scrambling to research so they can make informed decisions. They also focus on keeping a positive attitude for their son. Part of that entails giving characters to Colten’s cancer spots, the radiation pumped into his body and his own superpowers. Guerra said Colten doesn’t want to be known as a sick kid, but as a super fighter, who will smash this evil relapse of cancer, just like he did last time.
“We try to have a positive approach,” said Guerra. “Cancer doesn’t come with a guidebook, ‘How to explain this to your child, who is fighting for their life.’”
Just like they did in 2015, the community is pulling together to help Colten fight his battle. Theresa Addison has lived across the street from the Guerra family for over a decade. Her job was to create and monitor a GoFundMe account to raise the necessary funds for the slew of new medical bills the family will face.
“I started the GoFundMe last time, as well, with two others,” Addison said. “We have a great team all ready to get going with this round. We just want to rally around and support them.”
Addison explained meal trains and restaurant gift cards won’t be collected, as the family has some fairly severe dietary restrictions. All offers of financial help and food will be collected through the GoFundMe account, so the family can get what it needs.
Michelle’s openness with her family’s story has allowed her to find a place to put her thoughts and ease her anxiety. She hopes everyone knows how much their support means to her family.
“My hope by sharing our story is not only to fuel out fights, but also shine some light on pediatric cancer and how underfunded it is,” Guerra said. “We try to have a pretty positive approach to how we take it on, but it is a nasty, unfair disease that no child should ever have to face ... Please send us the three P’s: prayers, positive thoughts and powerful, Hulk-sized strength.”
Letters to Brentwood’s smallest superhero can be dropped off at both Willy’s Bagels locations: 1155 Second St., Brentwood and 390 W. Country Club Drive, Brentwood; or at Big-O Tires, 8040 Brentwood Blvd. in Brentwood. To donate to the Guerra family, visit www.gofundme.com/f/team-hulken-smashing-canceragain.
