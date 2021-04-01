April is the month that tempts us with new beginnings. The days magically become longer. As if nature has an alarm clock, the trees awaken with flowers that decorate each branch in white, pink and crimson blossoms. In the 1980s, Brentwood was flourishing with orchards. My daughter looked forward to the “popcorn” trees… the many almond trees that showered us with their white jewels. April is the month of new promises. The days are warmer, inviting us to shed our winter layers, to rejoice in anticipation of barbecues with family and friends.
Last year, spring emerged as always with growth, newborn critters and the fragrance of gentle rain pour. But something was different… the human species was in mourning. We were unsure of how to stay healthy and safe. We rejoiced at the ending of 2020, as if a super hero had once again saved the Earth from an evil demise.
This year, April is promising us an opportunity for rejuvenation. High school and college sports are carefully emerging following all safety protocols. Our county has entered the less restrictive orange tier. Restaurants are inviting us to safely gather, where we are basking in the welcome feeling of “normal”. I am filled with hope that the vaccine will follow the path of polio and the measles in eliminating another deathly disease.
April is the month of new promises. April is the month that welcomes new life, new growth and an opportunity for a fresh start. With the resilience we have had to muster during a very long fall and winter, it is time to rejoice in a new beginning. April promises that each day will welcome the beauty and warmth of spring days, with longer evenings and an even brighter tomorrow. From an old Beatles verse, “Here comes the sun, and I say it’s all right.”
I rejoice in all the promises of April - the sun, longer days and the opportunity to celebrate another trip around the moon. I do believe all of April’s promises this year will come true.
Christina Dalton is the principal of EYHlifeCoach and a 41 year resident of East Contra Costa County.
