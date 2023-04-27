This is what every hacker hopes you believe. “We’re small, nobody wants to hack us.” This is the No. 1 reason why people and businesses get hacked. They dismiss the importance of IT cyber-security, because they are only a “small business.”
One thing is for certain: No one is immune to cybercrime. In fact, one in five small businesses fall victim to cybercrime and that number grows every year. Plus, half of all cyber-attacks are aimed at small businesses because they make themselves low-hanging fruit with sloppy or nonexistent security protocols.
If you aren’t giving IT cyber security the attention it deserves, how do you think your clients would feel about that? If for no other reason, you need to do it to protect your clients’ data — even if the only information about them that you store is an e-mail address. If your system gets breached, hackers will now have access to your clients’ email and can use that for phishing scams and virus-laden spam making you responsible. Your clients want you to be a good steward of their information and privacy, so it is time to get serious about putting essential security practices in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.