It is never too early for your child to begin their portfolio for college admissions. First, create a meaningful plan. Grades and test scores are part of the formula for acceptance, but extracurricular activities complete the profile to set the student apart from other applicants.

How do extracurriculars fit in the college admissions process? Extracurriculars provide the college applicant a competitive edge. As much as 25% of acceptance decisions are decided through the student’s involvement in extracurriculars, according to some studies. You decide what the “right extracurriculars” are. Your commitment to extracurriculars builds a powerful portfolio.

Colleges vary as much as the students who apply for a coveted seat at competitive universities. Extracurriculars are a must for college acceptance. To decide the best extracurricular, first ask yourself, “What do you want from your college experience?” This is as critical as your choice of major. Once you have narrowed your areas of interest – sports, theater, music, student activism or spiritual connections – explore your dedication to your choice.

