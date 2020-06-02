First of all, I would like to thank Greg Robinson and Ruth Roberts for inviting me back to share my stories with all of you.
In March the severity of the coronavirus changed our lives not only in our country but all over the world. At the time, the idea that we would still be sheltering in place and social distancing in June was not even fathomable, but here we are. I'd never even heard those two terms before or at least never paid much attention to them.
A new way of life began that included constant handwashing, grocery deliveries, wearing protective face masks and staying inside for everything except only the most necessary things. After a week or so, I started to get excited about my trip to the mailbox!
Friends and family were now pictures moving on a computer screen in lieu of visits and those ice cream Wednesdays with Clara and shopping on Mondays with Ella were put on hold. Road trips to our dear friends every other month were indefinitely postponed along with two weddings, three graduations and our annual vacation, which included a celebration with our latest high school graduate. Although I feel extremely grateful to have a nice roof over my head, plenty of food and, yes, a decent supply of toilet paper, nothing was the same. Would it ever be?
Amongst all the anxiety, sadness and fear the best of many people came out. They reached out to neighbors with offers of anything from food to toilet paper, which became rarer than The Hope Diamond. People were bragging about how they scored a package of Charmin! Even with all the horrific news stories about people sick and dying, we found a way to help one another by sharing our resources and talents.
Over the next few articles, I’ll be writing those beautiful stories. Strangers reaching out to say “I'm here for you.” My first column is dedicated to a wonderful lady I am proud to call my friend. She is a talented seamstress. I'm admittedly the absolute worst at sewing, which was proven in my home economics class so many years ago. I attempted to make a bathrobe but when I put it on for my grade, one sleeve came off in my hand. Not my finest hour! The kind teacher gave me a sympathetic C minus!
This is certainly not the case with my friend Barbara Schneider. Over the last several months, you could drive by and see her in the garage at her machine, cranking out beautiful masks for frontline workers, nurses, bank personnel and anyone else who could use one. Her daughter, a nurse in Colorado, received eight dozen for those she works with, and I was nominated as the local distribution center to her manufacturing. She'd make them, deliver them to several local places and drop off my batch to pass out to the nurses on the COVID floor at Sutter, CNAs at senior facilities, bank tellers, grocery clerks and anyone else who needed to go out. Not only was this her labor of love, the masks are comfortable and gorgeous. She even made them for men in more masculine colors, but I love my purple one! When the food trucks were in Discovery Bay, Barbara sat there with her masks and gave them to anyone with a naked face. Most accepted with a gracious thank you and immediately put them on as Barbara explained it was for the safety of others that we wear them when we are out and about. I'm not exactly sure how many hours she has spent in that garage, but I know it was an amazing amount. Gleeful when a fabric, elastic or thread delivery appeared at her door, Barbara would call me and excitedly tell me all about the colors and patterns. She knew someone would be safer by her gift. At last count, she protected over 500 faces. The darkest of days were made much brighter by these colorful and extraordinary masks made with her personal touch; each one a work of art. In return, she only asked for a picture to be sent for her scrapbook of love.
As seniors, Grandpa and I choose to continue our SIP, but that is our personal choice. I listen to the experts and make my decisions based on logic for us, hoping that a vaccine and cure is not too far out. Until then, it's my honor to tell the stories of our local heroes like Barbara who donate their time and money to loving others enough to help keep them safe. To all of my readers, I am thrilled to be back and hope you all stay well. We are all looking for the light at the end of this tunnel.
