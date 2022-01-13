Senior Corner: A fun time with a trio of inspirational centenarians

I just had the pleasure of spending the afternoon with three beautiful ladies all over 100 years of age. They reside at Cortona Park Senior Living here in Brentwood. Nancy Garcia arranged a centenarian meeting to discuss everything from what they did as a career to how they keep themselves looking great.
Anyone who resides there was welcome to come to listen to anecdotes the ladies told. Since it was the first monthly meeting, a few other residents showed up, mesmerized by the three ladies.
Garcia will encourage more residents to join in and a suggestion was made for a tea party next time. One guest who resides there named Margaret offered to bring some of her precious cup and saucers that she brought here from England, where she is from. Festive and flowery hats were another idea to make it even more fun.
With COVID-19 still in the picture, precautions are being taken with social distancing and face masks but many activities that were cancelled over the past year are beginning again, says Garcia. Everyone was excited to be able to see one another again after a long lockdown in their apartments.
Ada, age 97, who was a librarian at a high school, described some of her background. When I playfully put my finger to my lips and said ‘shhhhh,’ she smiled and said that doesn’t work too well with a room full of teenagers! When Donna, another resident, asked if she loves to read, Ada replied that she prefers to handle them and I chuckled out loud; a true librarian.
Spending part of my day with these ladies is truly a blessing, and anyone who thinks you can talk to seniors like children should hang out with Elba, Ethel and Cleo.
Elba
The oldest of the three, at 105, is Elba Cruse who giggles and enjoys lively conversation. I met her several months ago and we became fast friends over many visits. I wrote an article about Elba and she sent copies to all of her loved ones.
Ethel
The second one is Ethel Badham who joked about the spelling of her last name.
I met her for the first time today and enjoyed getting to know her. Ethel started as a secretary and moved up through the ranks at a savings and loan company to become the manager. Donna mentioned that Ethel never misses an exercise class and that is how she stays vital and strong. Garcia added that she rows harder and faster than anyone in the class! At 103, she is delightful and friendly. I plan more visits to see her for sure.
Cleo
The third lady, and baby of the group at 100, is Cleo Thompson who I’ve been privileged to call my friend for over a decade. She and my mom lived next door to each other at Cortona Park, becoming the best of friends immediately. Since my mom’s passing 4 years ago, I’ve stayed in touch with Cleo by visits, phone calls and daily text messages. Back in the ‘60s, we used the word “cool” to describe what these three ladies represent today. They brought that word back, indeed.
Garcia plans to continue these meetings, and add different ideas each time. All residents should come and enjoy the laughter, stories and share theirs as well if they would like. It will be the first Monday of every month in the living room at 3:15 p.m. I plan to attend whenever I can and soak in the history and joy of these outstanding seniors.
