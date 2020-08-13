Whenever there is a crisis, there are so many good people who step up to help others.
After a ton of sad and frightening stories on the news, most broadcasts end with a feel-good story. That is the part of the evening news that I look forward to. Can you imagine watching thirty minutes of soldiers returning from overseas, a sight impaired baby’s first look at a mommy with magical glasses or lots and lots of puppies? Maybe the ratings would not be as high but I for one would watch that kind of broadcast all day long. Most people have a really good heart and share lots of kindness, but unfortunately that is not always the case during these dark and scary days.
When the going gets tough as they say, the tough get going. So do the scammers. Those are the few that use any excuse to prey on the already frazzled nerves of the unsuspecting and susceptible. Although it is not only seniors who are targeted, they are more likely to trust and fall prey to the deceit. It’s in our grandparental nature, I guess, to think there is always more good than evil.
I’ve written about various scams in the past, but this new one is likely to top the chart of audacity. With everyone on edge about the pandemic and our unknown future, the worst of the worst come out to scare the most vulnerable. We have no idea when there’s an end to this pandemic, and adding insult to injury is beyond reprehensible.
Your phone rings with a local number, and the caller claims that you may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Immediately you are upset. I would be. They tell you it’s imperative that you get tested immediately and that if you do not you are in violation of state law. Seriously!?! At this point you should hang up. If you stay on the line and you are indeed someone who is too trusting of others, you are told they can send you a test that will give you immediate results. Legitimate tests currently take at least a few days to deliver results. Only your physician or other trusted healthcare provider should assess your current condition, possible exposure and approve any requests for COVID-19 testing. Physicians are making it easier to use virtual visits, so you can stay home and talk to them either on the phone or on your computer to answer any questions.
Scammers are offering these so called COVID-19 tests to Medicare beneficiaries in exchange for personal details, including your Medicare number. Never give out any information from a caller even if you think you may know them. Your doctor or insurance provider already have this information. They would not ask for it over the phone. Some of the bolder scammers may even knock on your door in a white coat and strongly suggest you submit to a test, which they charge you for. I cannot even imagine how Grandpa would react to that at our home!
These services are unapproved and illegitimate. They can try a number of ways to reach out to you including telemarketing calls, text messages, social media platforms and those door-to-door visits.
As if the test offer isn’t bad enough, your personal information they ask for can be used to fraudulently bill federal health care programs and commit medical identity theft. Medicare or Medicaid will deny the false claim and they can hold the patient responsible for the cost. Be very suspicious of any calls or visitors offering COVID-19 tests or supplies.
If you have access to a computer, never open or respond to messages or links about COVID-19 even if you know the sender. This could allow access to your information and expose you to possibly getting hacked. Don’t open any videos or links on your cell phone that come in the form of a text. Your friends and loved ones will understand if you are cautious and diligent. They may send you something in good faith that they received, but it may not be safe. Ignore offers or advertisements for COVID-19 testing or treatments on all social media sites. If you are on Facebook or other sites to see pictures of those grandkids and adorable videos of baby elephants, that’s fine as long as you don’t have to open them to see them, especially on instant messenger.
The world, not only The United States, is suffering from COVID-19. Some physically but financially as well, and the scammers are out there all over the world hoping for someone to fall for their schemes. As usual, it is wise to be aware and cautious. If it doesn’t feel right, it isn’t. Trust your instincts. If you suspect COVID-19 health care fraud, report it immediately online or call 800-HHS-TIPS (800-447-8477). Stay safe and well.
Marla Luckhardt is a Brentwood resident who works with several local senior care and advocacy groups. Reach her at marla2054@aol.com.
