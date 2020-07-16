Around every corner, there seems to be more and more kindness spreading. Yes, there are those that choose to argue or get their “Brooklyn” up as I like to call it. But for me, searching for these kinds of stories is what I love writing about. Lucky to receive calls and emails about people helping seniors, I find such joy in sharing them with you.
Everyone knows about Amazon and its Alexa thingamajigs we use for music, information and, like me, checking the weather in the morning. Grandpa loves ours and gets a kick out of asking Alexa to tell him jokes and make funny noises. Yes, we get bored too!
What I didn’t know was that Amazon has a huge heart for seniors. The company coupled with K4Connect to give an Alexa to every resident in our local Commons at Dallas Ranch in Antioch. Jeff Fischer, president of MBK — the parent company for The Commons — was in the midst of negotiating with these two companies to get everyone at their facility hooked up, literally, with some basic technology when the COVID-19 crisis occurred. Fischer reached out to both companies to expedite the process. To his surprise, Amazon supplied the hardware, and K4Connect did the downloading and connections at absolutely no charge! I am definitely the least technical person you will ever know, but what I do know is that a package of a little under $100 each for 8,000 (2,000 to MBK) devices is a lot of free soup, as my dad used to say.
Amazon is huge and can surely afford a nice donation like this but 7-year-old K4Connect is just on the rise. In speaking with the growth director for the Western U.S., Chris Brimble, I learned that he joined the company after one of his parents passed away and the other was left to live on their own. He based his decision to join the company on their mission to bring technology to senior living facilities in a way that was fun and easy. I say bravo to all of them.
Living in a senior community, reflects just that: community. It has been a way to socialize with peers and enjoy the safety and camaraderie of others nearby. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus and isolation practices developed in mid-March, these places that house around 100 people have had to rethink their manner of care and make sure the residents remain safe, calm and, most of all, happy. According to Dolitah Mpofu, the resident enrichment director at The Commons, they are working hard to make each day rewarding and special while keeping the seniors safe. Luckily there have been no cases there, but that is reflected by the strict precautions set in place by corporate and executed with love and dignity by Executive Director Alberto Maldonado.
Mpofu says that, like all other senior communities, they must sanitize everything including packages and the mail and deliver it all door to door to each person. Happy hour is also door-to-door with masked but smiling faces. Every activity is done remotely and with caution, making the Alexa a wonderful way to break the monotony and add some joy. Residents can play trivia, order their meals or just enjoy some good big band music on their unit. That along with door decorating, puzzles, crafts, patio gardening and reading their favorite newspaper (like The Press) are lifelines. The piano is played in the lobby, so with doors open, they can still enjoy it. Mealtime that used to be a very social event is now served in their rooms. Window visits are prearranged, enabling many to see their family members and remind them that they are loved. The Commons is working on supplying all of their residents with iPADS so that those who wish to Facetime with loved ones or go to a church service will have that capability. So far, about half of the residents have one, and the rest are coming next week, according to Mpofu.
Sheltering in place is crucial, especially for those of us who are in “that age group.” Some of us have also been in for months but still have the ability to reach out to family and friends or go out for essentials. I am honored to have been able to speak with these people who take kindness one step further and treat our most vulnerable with the love and care they so rightfully deserve. If you would like to send a card or note to your local senior living facility, it will be welcomed with open hearts. Stay safe and well.
Marla Luckhardt is a Brentwood resident who works with several local senior care and advocacy groups. Reach her at marla2054@aol.com.
