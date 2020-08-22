One of the nicest things about writing these articles is the emails I receive from you, my readers. With the current climate of our country, not to mention the current climate of temperatures over 100 degrees here locally, it is wonderful to get mail from folks who have positive and uplifting stories to share with me so that I can share them with you.
Last year I wrote an article about a grief support group facilitated by a lovely woman named Mary Ann Smith. Her kindness toward others going through a devastating time of loss has helped, and still helps, many during the worst of times. These meetings are now socially distanced, but Smith feels it is too important to stop helping those who have lost a loved one. They meet either virtually on Zoom or outside, masked up in the fresh air. For information on this you can call Smith at 925-240-1706.
Now Smith is involved with yet another project that is distributing joy and entertainment, not only locally but globally. As a member of The Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble, Smith and her fellow thespians did not want to give up their craft due to the pandemic. Under the direction of artistic director Helen Dixon, the group recently performed three radio vintage productions of some early Alfred Hitchcock stage plays. The tricky part, says Smith, is that it is all done on Zoom. Member Claire Raines was stage manager, Linda Pauline and the crew did sound effects and Scottie Tsubota was the IT resource for the challenging technical aspects of the four performances. Smith said it was quite an undertaking and explained that they had to submit audition monologues to their director via YouTube. That in itself would be too technical, as everything is for me. But they had to do it due to the shelter-in-place regulations. They then began the tryouts for different roles, which ultimately led to the casting of each part. Like any stage artist, their preference was to perform in person, but collectively decided to see if they could entertain virtually on Zoom.
“What a project it was,” Smith exclaimed, explaining they could only develop the characters by dressing up in period clothes and acting out each role using their voices and facial expressions. All the actors had to set up a makeshift studio in their homes and quickly learn technology to pull it all together. By the end of the performances, Smith says with just about zero technical savvy she felt like she had just climbed Mount Everest. Although the group is made up of many seniors, they include all ages and even have three participants that live out of state. Technology does have its perks!
“We get to share these performances in many states and countries, and that’s a thrill!” Smith said.
To create the backgrounds, each person had to set up a green screen which consisted of sheets of green plastic, or in Smith’s case, a handy dollar-store tablecloth in the appropriate color. Any port in a storm!
While we all try to find some fun, joy and distraction from the pandemic and the state of our country, this group seems to have found a way to occupy their time and help others with their passion to entertain. Although many onstage performances for the group had to be canceled and doing them by Zoom is fun but challenging, Dixon says “the Board continues to look for ways to entertain and enrich the community through our current situation. We encourage people to visit the website to see what’s coming up next as Ghostlight will be looking for alternate ways to produce more in the near future.”
You can visit their website for information and upcoming performances at http://ghostlightte.org.
I enjoyed talking to Smith and Dixon. Dixon was my granddaughter’s drama teacher many years ago at Liberty High School so catching up with her about Tiffany, now an adult, was really sweet and Smith telling me she enjoys my columns was the icing on my cake! Stay safe and well.
Marla Luckhardt is a Brentwood resident who works with several local senior care and advocacy groups. Reach her at marla2054@aol.com.
