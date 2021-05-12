Eighteen years, and we are still here! That’s how Jan Page, founder and director of Community Connections, describes her feelings about Kaleidoscope, the local “Movement of Hope” for people living with cancer. Like many people, I despise this disease. But with the loving encouragement from the people at Kaleidoscope, local patients and family members can find support and guidance in the most trying and frightening times. The website (www.kaleidoscopehope.org) lists many programs, and hundreds of people affected by cancer have benefited from the generosity of the organization’s grace and goodness.
Eleven years ago, a labyrinth and sacred garden were built adjacent to the Kaleidoscope Center, located behind the Byron United Methodist Church at 14671 Byron Highway. It is still a work in progress, and with the help of many volunteers it continues to develop. All the trees needed to be trimmed, the irrigation needed to be updated and old bender boards were replaced with granite brick. In the past year, with the help of volunteers, the garden has seen many changes. Perez Nursery donated the river rock, bricks, garden tools and a garden shed, along with financial contributions. The hard work of friends of the community brought the garden to life. The peaceful serenity and comfortable resting points for sitting and reflecting make the garden a place to leave the troubles and worries of cancer behind. With COVID still a big factor, many regular meetings and activities have been postponed, making the outdoor work in the garden in the fresh air a wonderful alternative. The updating began with 75 hours of “Women Power,” as Page calls it. For seven weeks, ladies came every Tuesday morning and worked in the garden. I visited the Sacred Healing Garden on a tour with Page. I was brought to tears of joy from the outpouring of community spirit and enthusiasm. I met several volunteers, including two young men who are elders of the LDS Church; the church liaison and Kaleidoscope secretary, Joy Hamilton; was reunited with Tony George, the executive director I had met a few years ago; and Chuck Johnstone, the current pastor of the church. Many groups are volunteering: the Discovery Bay and Byron Lions Clubs, the Scouts, Key Club and several others of all ages. The work is not done, however, and Page would love to see more volunteers jump in. Several of my grandchildren got involved with the community for school, and this is an excellent way to earn extra credit while having a great time with others and making life a little better for those who need it the most.
On May 22, from 4:40 to 6:30 p.m., the church will sponsor a celebration of the garden and the 18 years that Kaleidoscope has been helping people with cancer and their families. Everyone is invited! From “Bags of Hope” to “Coffee with Carolyn,” the organization’s success is based on donations and local elbow grease. I have seen the joy they bring to people who are losing hope and trying not to give in to “pity parties.” “Courageous” barely captures the scope of their daily efforts. Page hopes everyone that will come and help them celebrate.
When someone you love tells you that they have had a cancer diagnosis, it is devastating. Sometimes there are no words other than “I love you and will pray for a good outcome.” But until it affects you or someone you love, it is almost unimaginable. The compassion and empathy of Page and the others come from knowing what that diagnosis means. I encourage everyone to visit the labyrinth and garden to understand and enjoy the solace they bring. It’s a great way to participate in a community movement of hope and possibilities. As a local charity, it’s also one of the best tax deductions you can find, and the money goes to good use. The old saying “Walk a mile in my shoes” is difficult even when you are strong and healthy, but with so much disagreement and controversy in our world, this is one thing we can all agree on. We hate cancer, so until it is gone for good, let’s all help those who are fighting the good fight.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.