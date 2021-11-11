She is beautiful, smart, funny as all get out and she is my friend. She is also 105 years young! Elba Cruse is one of the most delightful humans I’ve ever met and I have to keep reminding myself that this lady is not 65 years old!
I met Cruse when I went to take her milestone photo on her 100th birthday. When I arrived at Cortona Park that day, I asked the lady at the front desk what apartment number Elba Cruse lived in. Unsure of what to expect, I was pleasantly surprised when she pointed to a lovely lady standing in the lobby waiting, apparently, for me! I found out right away that age has no effect on Cruse and she laughed when I told her I expected a much different meeting, indeed. We had a lovely visit and off I went with my precious photo and my heart full.
We met again recently for just a quick visit and to drop off a gift of love from a friend. I promised to come back soon, which I did, and we spoke for over an hour about her life. If you’ve never had the opportunity to sit and just chat with a centenarian, I can assure you it is a very cool thing.
Cruse, however, is not your typical 100-year-old senior. She doesn’t like to sit and chat about health problems, aches and pains or other non-productive issues. She says she prefers more relevant and upbeat conversations that include laughter as well as listening to music, since she loves to dance.
As we spoke about her life, Cruse reiterated her love of dancing and how before she got married, she went several times a week to Sweet’s Ballroom in Oakland. There, she saw famous big bands like Benny Goodman and many others. At age 24, she, unlike many of her friends, was still single and she thought it was high time to find a husband. There at Sweet’s, Elba Cooper met Jack Cruse and her single days were over. They were married for 48 years when he passed away. When I asked her if she ever married again, she chuckled and replied that one was enough.
Cruse, a California native, always lived here in Northern California. She spent 36 years in Fremont, where she had her own business. Her mother taught her and her sister to sew, and she turned that talent into a lucrative career. Work was always part of Cruse’s life. In 1940, she started working for a family as a nanny to their 3 children. She stayed with them for 5 years.
Cruse also told me how she loved to play golf. She started at age 15 and stuck with it for a while but life got in the way, so golf was put on the back burner until after she married Jack and then started up again. She smiled at the memories of a big group of friends that enjoyed the competition and the camaraderie. They played quite often, according to Cruse.
Her father was born in England and her mother, here in the United States. When the pandemic of 1918 spread throughout the country, Cruse’s father succumbed to the virus. She knows all too well what a pandemic can do and proudly said that she has received her vaccinations and feels great.
Cruse has 2 children who blessed her with 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She lives independently at Cortona and is quite proud of that. She smiled and said that many people ask her how she has lived so long. Cruse’s response was “I have no idea” and then she giggled.
I look forward to many more visits with this exceptional and extremely fun lady.
Marla Luckhardt is a Brentwood resident who works with several local senior care and advocacy groups. Reach her at marla2054@aol.com.
