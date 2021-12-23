I am totally in awe of people who bake, especially at this time of the year when my friend Cindy posts her beautiful Christmas cookies on Facebook and Bobbi creates her delicious jam concoctions that I got for Cleo and Elba.
Every year, I start with good intentions by looking for an easy dessert recipe that even I, who has a black thumb for both gardening and baking, can attempt.
This morning, I found a video on YouTube that said “easy and quick.” Since that is my mantra, I started to watch the 6-minute tutorial about this 10-minute, no-bake dessert. After the first 60 seconds watching just the hands of a lady showing how to grind up cookies in a Cuisinart, I was okay since I could dig out my machine, dust it off and start grinding those biscuits.
So far, so good.
Then she got out something called cocoa powder and, again, I was OK knowing the grocery store must have that unfamiliar dark powder along with the biscuits that I assume are cookies. Although I briefly pondered why I would grind up perfectly good cookies, I forged on. Will they sell me just 2 tablespoons of that cocoa powder, I wondered?
Could I substitute the remaining hot chocolate packet with the tiny dehydrated marshmallows that have been in the pantry since last Christmas?
I was now 2 minutes into the video and still not breaking out into a sweat. The next few ingredients were iffy because we don’t drink regular milk in our house, and I struggled with the effects of almond milk versus regular cow juice and if I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter can go unnoticed replacing sweet butter.
The sweat was now starting, the pressure building and my 10-minute project started to involve an expensive trip to Safeway for parchment paper, whipping cream and another mystery ingredient; mascarpone.
It’s been my theory that if I can’t pronounce it, I probably will never use it nor do I really need it! Now those small beads of sweat on my brow were intensifying as I jumped up to see if I had a rolling pin in my drawer of kitchen utensils that have followed me from house to house over the years but have gone unused.
Sadly, that was a ‘no’ and I added it to my list of needs. Victory was mine momentarily when I did find the electric beater. But when I looked for the cord, it was nowhere to be found.
Feeling extremely defeated, I wanted to reach through the computer screen and grab the hands of that smug lady with her mascarpone-covered gloves and smack her silly.
I did a quick tally of the missing ingredients, the utensils and figured out that the easy and quick dessert would cost approximately $300. Knowing my luck when I went to gently roll it off of the parchment paper, the whole thing would break up into little pieces as I tried to garnish it. Did I also need fresh parsley?
I can cook. I’m certainly no Wolfgang Puck but I get by. My grandmother and my mother never measured anything nor did they follow a recipe. Like them, I use my hands and add items by eye. The measuring spoons and cups that I have are also unused, and I seriously doubt that I have ever owned a rolling pin. I called my kitchen expert go-to, Karen, who is the queen of the bakers during the holidays. She not only will be making about 5 different desserts; she knows what mascarpone is. I don’t even have flour!
We will be hosting Christmas Eve once again here as we do every year, except, of course, last year. Our home is decorated, and some presents still need to be wrapped but I have my lists of things to do and keep checking items off as they are done.
The menu will include three different pasta dishes, my home-made turkey meatballs, a huge chicken Caesar salad and garlic bread. There will be a few appetizers. And as for dessert, I will definitely go to the store for what I need. I’m looking forward to saying hi and Merry Christmas to the lovely staff at the bakery department! Merry Christmas everyone and a happy and healthy New Year.
Marla Luckhardt is a Brentwood resident who works with several local senior care and advocacy groups. Reach her at marla2054@aol.com.
