Recently, I had a milestone birthday. Turning 70 was a lot easier and more fun than I anticipated. Nothing really changed except that number and a bit of ribbing from Grandpa.
The nice part of moving into my 70s is my lack of desire to get into confrontations with anyone. There isn’t enough Boniva to avoid broken bones so my peaceful hippie attitude is even more important today. I have reduced any youthful road rage to nil, as I have seen the movie Unhinged with Russel Crowe and want no part of that craziness. A healthy and lighthearted debate is fine but, I have little or no desire to argue or fight with anyone that does not see my point of view. The last several years has sparked too many heated discussions and I for one am tired of that, for sure. This also goes for something as personal as whether I choose to continue to mask up. Both Grandpa and I are fully vaccinated but if I’m asked to put mine on in certain places, I readily comply.
We have all heard the expressions, stuck in purgatory or living in limbo and now we are pretty much in just that. The fact that so many have received their vaccines and are feeling a bit more comfortable about it each day is a positive thing for those that would like to move from limbo to outright liberation.
As Grandpa and I resume many normal activities, the whole mask issue continues. I carry mine as well as a backup for both of us but there is still some confusion as we travel about.
When we were in Hawaii a few weeks ago, the mask mandate was still in effect, even outdoors. By the third day, they lifted that to only indoors so we could easily sit by the pool and enjoy the fresh air and warm sunshine on our faces.
Most places we are told that anyone fully vaccinated does not need to continue to wear one but some still ask that we kindly do. Either way is fine with us, however, it’s still a guessing game. Again, at my stage in life, I’m less feisty and go with whatever works at the moment.
There is going to be a learning curve especially with the newest variant that seems to be spreading throughout 48 states. We are grateful for our vaccines and our choice to get them but choice still remains the operative word at this point.
When I was a young child, I got several vaccines and never liked the needles but also did not want polio, measles or smallpox. My mom would take me, literally kicking and screaming to Dr. Sabina to get each one. My cousin, one month my junior, was a lot braver and was in it for the lollipops! The process was just what was done, kind of like a puppy that needs to get their shots.
Yesterday, I saw a newscast about a company that required color-coded bracelets. It was eerily interesting. Red means stay away, yellow is I am open to elbow greetings and green is I’ll gladly take a handshake or a hug. I found it almost like a futuristic movie but if it makes that facility feel comfortable, why not. I have just asked people I haven’t seen in over a year if a hug is OK since I find that easier than checking for a bracelet and trying to remember what color is hugs and what color is to stay back. But that’s just me.
Whatever you are comfortable with is fine with me as long as we respect the choices others make and not ridicule anyone for those extremely personal decisions. Being safe for me and Grandpa is key and although nothing would make me happier than the true end of the pandemic and our lives go back to pre-Covid activities.
Until then, I’ll enjoy the purgatory and the many freedoms we didn’t have in 2020. I only hope nobody else gets sick or worse, as we have not totally passed the threat just yet. If you see us out and about, say hi and feel free to hug if you’re comfortable. If not, an elbow bump is fine indeed! Stay safe and well.
Marla Luckhardt is a Brentwood resident who works with several local senior care and advocacy groups. Reach her at marla2054@aol.com.
