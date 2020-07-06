In 1993, a movie called “Groundhog Day” debuted in movie theaters across the country.
A huge fan of Saturday Night Live (SNL) with “noogies” and egg salad sandwiches with Lisa and Todd, I really enjoyed Bill Murray in just about every other skit and in his previous movies like “Ghostbusters,” “Caddyshack” and “Tootsie” — just to name a few. He and the original “The Not Ready for Primetime Players” included Gilda Radner, John Belushi, Garrett Morris, Lorraine Newman, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase and Jane Curtain. For me, that was the ultimate SNL cast. In the years to come, Murray would have some great movies and some that were not real box office winners, but he is still a very talented actor and comedian. The fact that we are only a few months apart in age reminds me that I practically grew up with him, never to meet in person but still kindred. He always made me laugh with his subdued and dry humor.
Each morning when I wake up, I think I am actually living this movie. We all are, aren’t we? Grandpa has asked me almost every night, “What would you like to do tomorrow?” and I respond with a snarky smile while I continue daily to ask him what he wants for dinner at 8 a.m. As I ponder the refrigerator and freezer for a new idea, it seems more and more like Groundhog Day with every meal. The redundancy is exactly like the film where Murray, the cynical TV weatherman, finds himself reliving the same day over and over again when he goes on location to the small town of Punxsutawney to film a report about their annual Groundhog Day. The other stars included the late genius Harold Ramis, who produced and co-wrote the film, Andy McDowell and Chris Elliott among others. As opposed to now, that was hilarious.
We are all feeling the isolation and that redundancy, trying desperately to remain calm, distracted and entertained while we wait for some positive news on the coronavirus. If I am not writing or binge watching some Netflix, I distract myself with phone calls and shopping online. Believe me, I will probably get some kind of Amazon honorable mention at the end of all this. Mr. Bezos, are you reading this?
There are many concerns for seniors, especially right now. What services are available to me? How do I plan for the next few months? Can I see my doctor safely, and on and on? One subject that we don’t always associate with our age group is having to work at this time of caution. I was very pleased to receive an email from a kind lady named Judy Baker with Senior Care Giver Alliance who was able to supply me with several good websites for helping seniors deal with these issues. I have perused them, found several I rely on as well, like AARP and found them to be safe and helpful sites. Hopefully, the information will answer some of your questions.
I got a call a few days ago from one of my readers who asked about renewing her driver’s license. She is 82, and her renewal is coming up in September. I told her I admired the fact that she isn’t waiting until the last minute and after going to their website myself, I directed her to www.dmv.ca.gov where there is up-to-date information pretty much on an ongoing basis. One brief note is that over the age of 70, you will be given a 120-day extension (at this time) for renewal of your driver’s license. This could change as the virus updates are reported. If you have any DMV matters, please go to their site. If you still have questions, please feel free to email me, and I will do my best to find the answer for you.
This is not an easy time for anyone. The kids are frustrated and want to resume their lives. They long to start enjoying the summer and all that goes with outdoor fun. So many are on hold for schools reopening or beginning the long awaited first year of college. Friends miss each other, and although they are much better at computer socializing than we may be, it is still not at all the same. Parents and grandparents who help care for young ones are patiently waiting to hear what is going to happen in the fall. I know I am, minus the patient part.
I continue to pray for a safe ending to this really bad movie, and I for one have had enough of Groundhog Day 2020. I will however never get tired of Bill. Stay safe and well.
Marla Luckhardt is a Brentwood resident who works with several local senior care and advocacy groups. Reach her at marla2054@aol.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.