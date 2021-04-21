In the past week or so, Grandpa and I have had the wonderful opportunity to visit with some of our grandchildren; not on a screen, but in the flesh... up close and personal. As the Flash Dance song says, “What a Feeling!” One of the best things about spending time with these amazing young people is learning from them, not only about their lives, but also about what is "hip" now. Obviously, the word “hip” is not hip, as one of our grandchildren looked at me like the RCA Victor dog tilting her head in wonder.
The kids use lots of verbiage that I don't understand, but I ask for clarification. There are many abbreviations like IDK for I don't know and the very popular Lol for laughing out loud; my granddaughter was kind enough to share with me some of the more challenging ones. I guess writing a whole phrase is just way too time consuming for these very busy young people. At least I don’t say “in my day“ and follow up with some kind of “groovy” statement.
While I was growing up, my parents were always taking road trips. We enjoyed going to the Pennsylvania Dutch Country and visiting the Amish community learning so many things about their simple, yet extraordinary lifestyle. One year we went to Niagara Falls and, although I was barely 4, I can still remember how loud the falls were. I'm so glad that they took my picture, which I've kept all these years. Sundays were family day and we would drive in our big pale blue Buick to Brooklyn after we moved to Long Island to maintain our weekend ritual. Every car trip, my dad would tell me he would put the WMCA Good Guys on the radio for a while calling it "your music" and putting a time limit of either 15 minutes or when he couldn't take the “noise" anymore. That's what he called rock and roll. He would then switch the station to one that played Sinatra and other crooners that he preferred. He'd refer to that as “real music.” Oddly enough I enjoyed both genres, but as a kid, I needed to stand my ground and never fess up that I loved those songs. The diversity of our different preferences in music actually provided a great education for both of us. My mom liked everything, but when she would sing along, he closed the windows to spare the world from her less than melodious attempt at crooning. Many years later, after I moved out of the house and was on my own, my mom called to let me know she was enjoying a new kind of music called Rap! It was in the 80’s and the language was much tamer than now, but I still was intrigued at her newly found musical genre of choice. Trying not to laugh, I asked her why and as always, she brought it down to the basics. She liked it! My dad was not a happy camper, but in his eyes she could do no wrong so he just tuned it out. The Rap loving portion of her life ended pretty quickly, much to my dad's relief.
There were many differences besides just the kinds of music we preferred, which I suppose was a perfect example of the phrase generation gap. Sometimes I had to explain phrases to my parents just like my grandkids have to explain those abbreviations to me. They never did totally understand my faded bell bottoms or the way I wore my hair... and forget about any boyfriends whose hair was almost as long as mine. Or, in one case, longer!
As I got older and spent a lot more time with my parents, I loved hearing stories of their teen years; I realized they were not all that different than me when it came to enjoying their music, hairstyles and clothing that was all the rage then. I stopped thinking that they should change their preferences to accommodate the times and watched their faces as they enjoyed listening to the music that brought them sweet memories. I miss them both dearly but treasure all of those recollections.
I swore I would stay cool my entire life and never live in the past. I have given up the long hair and bell bottoms, replacing them with regular jeans and a shortened hairstyle, but I still enjoy my 60s and 70s music as those songs remind me of my youth. The kids share their music favorites with me and my mind and my heart are both open, but I still draw the line at Rap. Sorry mom!
