I sprung my mom out of prison last week. By prison I mean her assisted living/memory care facility.
Don’t get me wrong, the place is very swanky, and when I’m in need of a good place to spend my golden years, I am headed to Oakmont Senior Living. It smells like pot roast at Grandma’s house and has a lovely courtyard with a few bird feeders. They offer bingo, movie night, dominoes, arts and crafts — you name it. But my mom hasn’t been allowed to leave since February due to this infernal plague. The walls have been closing in, no matter how nicely wallpapered they are. When I was asked by the doctor to get some routine blood work done for her, it was the opportunity I needed to finally get her out. Medical and dental appointments are the only two loopholes to be found under the strict COVID protocol at Oakmont, so I took my opportunity.
When I arrived, my mom was eagerly waiting in the lobby. She is still somewhat with-it and can carry on a normal conversation as long as you stick to current events like weddings and graduations, and especially things that happened 20 years ago. Just don’t ask her if she had breakfast. She can’t tell you. Her trick is to look down at her blouse for crumbs. If she sees crumbs, she knows she had breakfast, and can sometimes even make out from the crumbs what she ate. I think it’s a clever method myself.
The staff opened the double doors, quickly turning off the alarm that sounded when my mom crossed the threshold. She wears a “Wander Guard” bracelet, which alerts the staff if one of the residents slips out. She saw my car parked in the lot and bolted for it. OK, “bolted” is the wrong word. I can barely “bolt” myself. She walked very quickly to my car and got in. I slipped into the driver’s seat next to her. It was the closest I’d been to my mom in months! She already had her mask off. We sat there for a moment looking at each other.
“Good to see you, Mama!” I said.
“Whew!” she responded. “Let’s get out of here!”
I felt like Thelma and Lousie making a getaway after a successful bank heist. So what if we were only going to get her blood drawn, Mom was giddy! On the way to Kaiser, we chatted about life at Oakmont. She has made many friends, but she kept asking me when she was going home. She always does. She has all her belongings packed and ready to go by her front door. You can try explaining things to her, but it never sinks in. I quickly changed the subject and started talking about my kids. It worked.
Kaiser, located in the Park Shadelands complex in Walnut Creek is always a flurry of activity. There must be a large population of seniors living in the area, because I saw no one under the age of 70, besides the staff, shuffling about. Because of that, the COVID response there is really, really tight. The minute you walk up to the door, they are on you, wearing a Hazmat suit and instructing you to wash your hands at the portable sink. Once you’re done, they squirt hand sanitizer in your palms and then take your temperature while interrogating you about any COVID symptoms you might have; your family’s symptoms, and your travel history. I thought they might also ask us to strip off all our clothes and have the top layer of our skin lasered off. But instead, they slapped each of us with a green sticker and told us to go sit in the lab waiting room. We had only taken a few steps when another staff member, fully clad in protective armor, asked us why we were there and encouraged us to use the hand sanitizer by the reception desk. I gave them my mom’s name. She was winded from the walk from the parking lot and was already pulling her mask down below her nose and sitting down. The place was packed, and it didn’t help that many of the chairs had signs on the seats that read, “Don’t sit here.” My mom sat down anyway. I stood next to her.
The same staff member approached my mom and said, “Ma’am, you have to put the mask OVER your nose.”
“Oh BALLS!” My mom loudly responded, pulling her mask up. “These things don’t even work!”
You should have seen the reaction of the other patients. It was as if my mom had just pulled the pin out of a live hand grenade. Everyone moved away from my mom in a panic, but she didn’t care. She decided to start up a conversation with a 6-month-old baby girl sporting a large pink bow on her head. The mother was talking to the receptionist. My mom talks loudly. She can’t help it. She is hard of hearing and doesn’t wear her hearing aids.
My mom waved at the baby and said at full volume, “Boy! He sure has a big nose, doesn’t he?”
The mother turned around for a second. Thankfully, just then my mom’s name was called. I ushered her out of the waiting area and into the blood drawing station. She continued waving at the baby. I tried not to laugh. I think laughing is strongly discouraged at Kaiser.
I was never so happy to get out of there. My mom slid back into the car, obviously getting a bit tired from her big day out. It was time to get her back to Oakmont.
My mom’s dental office called yesterday. They would really like to get my mom in for a check-up, and you know what that means: more adventures with Thelma and Louise! I’m actually looking forward to it, because these days, I’ll take any time with my mom I can get...
