Keeping up your personal appearance during this seemingly endless pandemic is a true challenge. Shaggy, outgrown bangs in your eyes, toenails that rival those of Wolverine, and I am just talking about my dogs! As trivial as it sounds, small things like getting your nails done and keeping those gray hairs under control, fall into the category of those things you never appreciated, until they were gone.
In the beginning of this madness, my hairdresser was kind enough to go to the trouble of mixing up root-touch-up kits for her clients. I picked up the bag from her front porch, ran home, applied it and voila! But my bangs desperately need a trim, and I tried to do it myself. A word of caution if you are considering doing that: don’t.
I can’t understand why what sounds like a simple task is impossible. It never fails; they come out uneven, too short and consequently expose your outgrown, misshapen bushy eyebrows that also are way overdue for professional attention.
Nails are another story. I used to have acrylic nails. For the men who are still reading this, acrylic nails are fake nails that have been attached to your own with what I am now convinced is cement. Perfect if you want them to last, but impossible to remove yourself. Without bi-weekly attention, your real nails begin to grow, pushing the fake nails farther out. You end up with ugly, chipped, Dragon Lady appendages on your fingers. It’s beyond ugly. In desperation I tried to cut one of the acrylic nails off with toenail clippers. The sharp projectile flew into my eye and then landed on the floor. I hurried to the sink to wash out my eye and stepped on the sharp nail remnant, cutting my bare foot. I spent 20 minutes attending to my wounds and decided to abandon the idea of removing the nails myself. Thankfully no one can see them under my blue sterile gloves…
Weight gain. Probably the worst consequence of this plague, for me anyway. I am a good 15 pounds up. I battled my weight as a teenager and a young adult. It was a painful experience. I tried everything but nothing worked, and always ended up seeking comfort in the bottom of a Doritos bag. Thankfully, I discovered a thing called Dancergetics. It was like Jazzercise. I tried a few classes and was hooked! I loved it, and although I didn’t notice at first, (I was having so much fun,) I began to lose weight. I decided to get certified as a Group Exercise Instructor. It was 1987. I taught aerobics, even throughout five pregnancies, for 33 years. I always came back to it because it kept me fit, mentally healthy and proud of myself, and I never had to worry about my weight. Until now. Who knows when gyms will reopen? It seems ironic to me that during a pandemic, when it is crucial that we remain healthy, both physically and mentally, we have been asked to stay home, not go to the gym, but we are allowed to go to the liquor store and the local pot dispensary. Just saying.
Back to my dogs and their less-than adorable personal appearance. I was never so happy to discover that Petco was open for grooming! I made the appointments for my Maltipoo, Chance and my Jack Russell-Chihuahua, Scout. I arrived at Petco and unloaded Chance who was on a leash, but Scout, who detests being on a leash, and so he wasn’t, unexpectedly hopped off the front seat and darted into the crowded parking lot! It was a lot like chasing a squirrel. He ran under parked cars, then appeared from the opposite side of the car and ran under the next parked car. Meanwhile, I was dragging Chance along as he tried to urinate on everything. He was oblivious to my efforts to grab Scout before he was run over by a car. Finally, I crouched down on the asphalt next to my car where Scout had returned. I reached underneath and was able to grab his collar and drag him to me. I awkwardly got back up with Scout clinging to me, Chance still tugging at the leash, and gravel embedded in my knees. It was awful. I entered Petco a sweating and disheveled mess. Scout was digging his long talons into my shoulder shaking like a leaf. My groomer lifted him off me and cuddled him, calming him down.
At the end of the day, my dogs looked and smelled amazing. I was jealous. Say, I wonder if Petco could do something about my shaggy bangs and my overgrown Wolverine toenails. Because, people, I am getting desperate!
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.