No matter where you stand on the subject, it is quite interesting to observe the many ways people behave while wearing masks.
I understand the intended purpose for them, but I will never get used to them. I often tell strangers my unsolicited opinion about it as I stroll through Target. Some people will not even talk to me as though they have been rendered mute. I get that the mask makes it hard to talk. I don’t know about you, but I end up with little fibers in my mouth and severely chapped lips. I now see people refraining from speaking entirely and reverting to hand signals to communicate. It’s quite puzzling. I, on the other hand, talk more to strangers than ever before. Maybe it helps me cope with the anxiety of it all. If I do have the good fortune of meeting someone who likes to talk, I feel like I won the Lotto. I almost feel ... normal!
I will admit to you that I have cheated on occasion. If I find myself in a totally uninhabited aisle, I will take my mask off and breathe deeply. It is such a relief. God forbid someone should catch you in the act of breathing without your mask, however. They look at you as if you have just killed a kitten and feel totally within their right to shame you. It’s horrible. Maybe I should just sip on a big Starbucks coffee for the entire duration of my shopping trip as that seems to be acceptable.
I also discovered during this whole mandatory mask thing that I am losing my hearing. I realize now just how much I relied on watching people’s lips move! Add to that the muffled speech, it really is a challenge to understand what people are saying while wearing a mask. On one occasion a very nice older lady started talking to me while we were waiting in line at Old Navy. I think she was asking me for gift ideas for her grandchildren, but I’m not sure. I simply nodded my head as if I was agreeing with her, raved about how nice it was to be able to go shopping again and told her to have a nice day. I’m not even sure my response made sense. She bought gift cards, so I am pretty sure I was no help.
You never know what expression people have on their faces either under that mask. Are they smiling? Unless your eyes crinkle when you smile, it’s anyone’s guess what is going on under there. They could be sticking their tongue out at you for all you know. I started looking for a mask that was sheer and looked less surgical. I was going for an “I Dream of Jeannie” look, and I actually found one on Amazon. It was ivory colored and had ear loops and was made of silk. The description said it kept out dust so I figured it would keep out those nasty coronavirus droplets everyone keeps talking about, but it looked like something you might wear in a sandstorm. I tried it on and yes, it was very sheer. You could definitely see my face, but it was very tight, like I had stretched pantyhose over my face and was on my way out to rob a liquor store. I have yet to wear it in public. I guess I could be “I Dream of Jeannie” for Halloween, or a burglar. Speaking of Halloween, are we even doing that this year? I think the last thing anyone will want to do is put on a mask. I guess the scariest costume of all would be to walk around without a mask. You’d have people screaming and running away from you. Terrifying! Will you even want that candy from your neighbor’s house? There could be coronavirus droplets on it! Maybe people will be handing out mini hand sanitizers instead. Fun.
Although I hate to even go there in my mind, I fear that we will be dealing with this pandemic during Christmas. My family has already devised a plan to be together. Two weeks after Thanksgiving, which will probably be observed on Zoom, we are all going to don our gay apparel and ugly Christmas sweaters and get tested. If we are all negative, Christmas is on, and our masks will be off.
In the meantime, I will do the right thing and wear my mask in public. I already bought one for the holidays. It has the Grinch on it, and he is saying “I Hate This Thing!” And I am sure I’m not alone.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.