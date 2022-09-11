Working Wonders expands to downtown

Working Wonders has expanded its “Work Crew Program” into downtown Brentwood.
The Brentwood nonprofit for active adults with intellectual disabilities is now helping with clean-up and set-up duties once or twice a week at various businesses, including Brentwood Fine Meats and Brentwood Craft Beer and Cider.
“Local businesses have been great and very welcoming for our hearty Work Crew … The smiles on the faces of our Crew members after a job well done says it all,” Working Wonders Administrator Christine Schwab said. “It’s an exciting time for us.”
The goal of the Work Crew Program is to open doors for young adults so they can learn job
skills while weighing future employment opportunities, Schwab said. “The Brentwood area adult special needs community is amazing, large, and growing..Businesses who work with us are investing in the future of the community because these individuals have a lot to give; they only need a chance to show what they can do.”
Work Crew members are paid by the nonprofit for their services. They handle such tasks as cleaning floors, wiping table tops and counters, arranging chairs, and putting price tags on display items.
The Work Crew helped with setup for the Class of 2022 Heritage High Grad Night. They also deliver Dinos Sandwiches to teachers and staff at Brentwood schools.
Amy Tilley, executive director of the Downtown Brentwood Coalition, supports the “Work Crew Program,” and says local businesses are “enthusiastic” about partnering with Working Wonders.
“The local adult special needs community is gaining valuable life and work skills through this program,” she said. “It is an innovative and practical way to help them build the life they want, in a place that sees them as the valuable and capable people they are.”
“We are so proud to be a part of making downtown a place that welcomes, cheers for, and supports our community members, and partnering with Working Wonders is such a rewarding collaboration,” she continued.
If a local business or club wishes to participate in the Working Wonders’ Work Crew Program, call 510-566-2835 (cell) or 925-626-4750; or email letsworkwonders@gmail.com. Visit them on Facebook: @letsworkwonders. The nonprofit asks for donations only from participating businesses.
