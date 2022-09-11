Working Wonders expands to downtown

Submitted photo

A Brentwood nonprofit for adults with disabilities now offers work downtown.

Working Wonders has expanded its “Work Crew Program” into downtown Brentwood.

The Brentwood nonprofit for active adults with intellectual disabilities is now helping with clean-up and set-up duties once or twice a week at various businesses, including Brentwood Fine Meats and Brentwood Craft Beer and Cider.

“Local businesses have been great and very welcoming for our hearty Work Crew … The smiles on the faces of our Crew members after a job well done says it all,” Working Wonders Administrator Christine Schwab said. “It’s an exciting time for us.”

