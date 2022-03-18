Comedy Night with funny cop Michael Mancini at American Legion March 19 Mar 18, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Photo courtesy of Michael Mancini Michael Mancini Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The American Legion Auxiliary presents ‘The World’s Funniest Cop: Comedy Night with Michael Mancini’ on Saturday, March 19, at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building at 757 First St.Patrons must be 21 years old or older.Doors open at 5 p.m. for music and dancing, before the comedian takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. The event will also feature food, drinks, dancing, a 50/50 raffle, and raffle prizes.Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 in advance. For details, call Sandy at 925-899-1792. Proceeds benefit American Legion Auxiliary programs. Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Mancini Comedy Night With Michael Mancini Never miss out on breaking news! Local news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! Stay informed. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, our community needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Promoted Events Comedy Night With Michael Mancini Saturday, March 19th, 2022 @ 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building 1st Annual Barrel Tasting Trolley Weekend Saturday, March 26th, 2022 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm “Laurie Sings A Song For You” A Cabaret Concert Inspired By The Music Of Karen Carpenter Saturday, March 26th, 2022 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm El Campanil Theatre Meet the Candidates - Anthony Trimino for Governor and Rachel Hamm for Secretary of State Thursday, March 31st, 2022 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm Campos Family Vineyards Best of SF Stand-Up Comedy Competition at El Campanil Theatre Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm El Campanil Theatre Promote your event to thousands of readers every day! Choose from these three promotions: Only $15.00 for 3 days, $30.00 for 7days, Best Deal 14 days for only $55.00 Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Search For Events By Date Featured Businesses Edward Dutra Insurance +1(925)634-1194 Website 1st Nor-Cal Credit Union Brentwood Website Lone Tree Golf & Event Center +1(925)706-4220 Website Designer Dogs Shoppe +1(925)516-9906 Weichert Realtors +1(925)872-0001 Website Oakley Self Storage +1(925)393-0260 Website All Phase Brokers +1(925)584-9886 Website Sharp Realty +1(925)240-6683 Website Brentwood Outdoor Living +1(925)626-6383 Website Stephanie Loureiro - Allstate Insurance Agent +1(925)634-1234 Website California Eye Clinic +1(925)754-2300 Byron Rock & Ready Mix +1(925)240-0067 Website Essential Exchange +1(925)984-5400 Website Sweeney's Grill & Bar +1(925)634-5192 Website The Reverse Mortgage Group - Beth Miller-Rowe +1(925)969-0380 Website Find a local business Online Poll Should children be required to wear masks indoors at school? You voted: Yes No Unsure Let health experts decide Vote View Results Back Popular News, Videos & Slideshows Articles Videos Collections ArticlesThird search for Alexis Gabe plannedHotel proposed for The Streets of BrentwoodATM stolen from Brentwood shopping center, recoveredTwo charged with murder in Oakley shootingNew Brentwood Assistant City Manager Darin Gale brings enthusiasm, expertiseOakley named 11th safest small city in CaliforniaJussie Smollett's siblings speak out after sentencingOakley police release first statement in Alexis Gabe disappearance since Feb. 1Fire districts to join forcesJamie Lee Curtis refused to suck in her stomach in her new movie Everything Everywhere All At Once Videos CollectionsStockton weekly real estate updateVallejo weekly real estate updateYuba City weekly real estate updateLos Angeles weekly real estate updateHow gas prices have changed in San Francisco in the last week[Photos] Dead body found in OakleyHow gas prices have changed in Vallejo in the last week[Photos] Anti-racism teach in[Photos] Knightsen FireHow gas prices have changed in Yuba City in the last week
