The American Legion Auxiliary presents ‘The World’s Funniest Cop: Comedy Night with Michael Mancini’ on Saturday, March 19, at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building at 757 First St.

Patrons must be 21 years old or older.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for music and dancing, before the comedian takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. The event will also feature food, drinks, dancing, a 50/50 raffle, and raffle prizes.

Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 in advance. For details, call Sandy at 925-899-1792. Proceeds benefit American Legion Auxiliary programs.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags