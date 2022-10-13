Commemoration ceremony Oct. 10 as Oakley’s Big Break Visitor Center turns 10

The Big Break Visitor Center will celebrate its 10th anniversary this Sunday, October 16,  from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with park staff and the community at 69 Big Break Road in Oakley.

A short program will be followed by cake and an array of activities for all ages.

“We’re hoping for as many community members and people of Contra Costa County and Alameda County as possible to come out. We’d love to have everyone show up and experience Big Break Visitor Center,” said Wyatt Moore, Supervising Naturalist at the center. “It’s a space for people to come and learn about the really important Delta and wetland habitat. It’s a space where people can connect with one another and find out more about the places that they live.”

