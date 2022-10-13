The Big Break Visitor Center will celebrate its 10th anniversary this Sunday, October 16, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with park staff and the community at 69 Big Break Road in Oakley.
A short program will be followed by cake and an array of activities for all ages.
“We’re hoping for as many community members and people of Contra Costa County and Alameda County as possible to come out. We’d love to have everyone show up and experience Big Break Visitor Center,” said Wyatt Moore, Supervising Naturalist at the center. “It’s a space for people to come and learn about the really important Delta and wetland habitat. It’s a space where people can connect with one another and find out more about the places that they live.”
The center will feature educational exhibits previously used over the past decade to commemorate its evolution. Speakers, including Colin Coffey, president of the Board of Directors of East Bay Regional Parks, will address attendees at 11 a.m. before offering birthday cake. Visitors can then join informative stations, including mammal displays, and stream tables to learn about water flow in the Delta, and nature-inspired art projects. Moore will be guiding a short hike around Big Break Regional Shoreline to educate people about the local wildlife and geography.
The East Bay Regional Park district consists of 73 parks, 125,000 acres of land, 1,200 miles of trail and 55 miles of shoreline in Contra Costa and Alameda counties. Big Break is just one of these parks, spanning 1,648 acres. It was initially home to the Julpin, a Bay Miwok-speaking tribe, before the California Gold Rush of 1849 prompted settlements and wetland “reclamation,” or draining of the Delta, drastically changing the landscape, park officials said.
Today, Big Break is home to 70 bird species and several mammals, including beavers, muskrats, and river otters. Rich marshland attracts wading birds like great blue herons, great egrets, green herons, and white-faced ibis, and nesting has been confirmed for black rails, northern harriers, white-tailed kites, and yellow-breasted chats. These marshes provide vital breeding habitats for Western pond turtles, designated as a “species of special concern” in California. The Delta water contains striped bass, bluegill, catfish, sturgeon, and sunfish, Moore said.
Outdoor recreation is popular at Big Break, but visitation has surged since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a return to the outdoors. It is a popular venue to walk dogs, cycle, fish, kayak, and attend naturalist programs by East Bay parks.
Moore said Big Break is a resource for wildlife, as well as visitors, to enjoy.
“East Bay Regional Parks District is really committed to taking care of and stewarding these natural landscapes,” says Moore. “We really try to find that beautiful balance of taking care of the natural spaces that are still here and making sure they’re open for people to enjoy. Whether that’s hiking, biking, sitting, meditating, or just looking at things. It’s all about having this wonderful resource available to everyone in the East Bay.”
