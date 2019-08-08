Local residents throughout East County came together Tuesday, Aug. 6 to celebrate National Night Out, the community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. In Brentwood, local residents and members of the Brentwood Police Department and East Contra Costa Fire Protection District pose for a photo during one of many gatherings residents hosted throughout town (top). In Oakley, city council members and Oakley police officers made the rounds to stop at various neighborhood gatherings in their city (bottom).

[Photos] National Night Out in Brentwood

[Photos] National Night Out in Oakley

