The Brentwood Regional Community Chest held its annual holiday basket program on Dec. 17, giving out non-perishable food, holiday dinners and toys to families who need extra help this holiday season.

Attendees were provided with a warm breakfast as well, courtesy of the Brentwood Rotary Club.

This year’s event was successful in that an estimated 350 families came to the Brentwood Senior Activity Center for assistance, according to Lill Pierce, an organizer at the Community Chest and a relative of the organization’s founder.

