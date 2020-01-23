New president for CSD
Photo by Dina Breitstein

Community Services District (CSD) Director and 2019 Board President Bill Mayer (left) accepts a congratulatory plaque from incoming 2020 Board President Bill Pease. The two performed a ceremonial switching of seats at the regular CSD meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Pease will serve as board president until the end of the year, with Director Bryon Gutow (not pictured) serving as vice president.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags