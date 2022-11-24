Con Fire dispatch center recognized for excellence

Photo provided by Con Fire

Con Fire B and C shift dispatchers take a brief break from 911 call center duties. They were recognized for excellence in medical dispatching.

Contra Costa Regional Fire Communications Center has been recognized by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch for excellence in medical dispatching, according to a press release from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

“I am pleased to share the news that Con Fire is now the 311th dispatch center to earn International Academy of Emergency (IAED) dispatch, Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE) status worldwide,” said Jeff Peter, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District assistant chief for communications, “This is a major accomplishment and puts the (center) and its amazing dispatchers among the most elite of communications centers. Our new ACE-certified status would not be possible without the daily great performance and dedication of our dispatchers.”

Con Fire’s 911 dispatch center’s accreditation certifies it is performing at or above the established standards for the industry. Accreditation is achieved by demonstrating strong local oversight, having rigorous quality processes, and displaying a commitment to data-driven continuous improvement. It’s the embodiment of dispatch done right, IAED stated in the press release.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription