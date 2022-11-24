Con Fire dispatch center recognized for excellence

Contra Costa Regional Fire Communications Center has been recognized by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch for excellence in medical dispatching, according to a press release from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
“I am pleased to share the news that Con Fire is now the 311th dispatch center to earn International Academy of Emergency (IAED) dispatch, Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE) status worldwide,” said Jeff Peter, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District assistant chief for communications, “This is a major accomplishment and puts the (center) and its amazing dispatchers among the most elite of communications centers. Our new ACE-certified status would not be possible without the daily great performance and dedication of our dispatchers.”
Con Fire’s 911 dispatch center’s accreditation certifies it is performing at or above the established standards for the industry. Accreditation is achieved by demonstrating strong local oversight, having rigorous quality processes, and displaying a commitment to data-driven continuous improvement. It’s the embodiment of dispatch done right, IAED stated in the press release.
“This is a tremendous accomplishment for our communications division and, most especially its dispatchers, with far-reaching and positive implications for our residents,” said Lewis Broschard, the district’s fire chief. “Combined with our unique ambulance-transport Alliance, accreditation sets the stage for additional improvements to EMS that can further enhance service, and survivability, for our residents.”
Dispatchers are often the first point of contact in an emergency, but are rarely recognized in the same way that fire and EMS crews are, according to the press release. Con Fire does oversight of all aspects of emergency medical response from initial call, through call screening and triage, to dispatch, response coordination, arrival at the patient’s side, delivery of on-scene care, and transport to an appropriate medical facility. Con Fire already provides industry-leading emergency medical services. But as a result of this accreditation, they are now able to explore some non-traditional EMS delivery models such as implementing basic life-support ambulance for less serious calls. This would then free up paramedic-staffed advanced life support apparatus for more serious calls, officials said.
“This process is undertaken by communications centers who desire to be the best of the best,” said Kim Rigden, associate director of accreditation at IAED. “Achieving ACE confirms it. Con Fire should be very proud of this achievement and the wonderful service they provide to the community and their emergency responders.”
Con Fire will be presented with an accreditation plaque that commemorates their achievement. IAED accreditation is the culmination of a lengthy, arduous process that includes the completion of a detailed evaluation of performance by industry experts, and a final review and ruling by IAED, according to the press release.
“Accreditation is truly a pinnacle achievement,” said Christof Chwojka, accreditation board chair at IAED. “We applaud the dedicated call takers, dispatchers, and leadership team at Con Fire for their commitment to quality, and for meeting that high standard that few achieve. We know their community can count on these first, first responders to do an outstanding job.”
