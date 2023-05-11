Fred Ginsler, a 20-year resident of Brentwood, was recognized on May 9 at the Brentwood City Council meeting for his many years of volunteer service. He started the Youth and Government program in the city 19 years ago and it’s still going strong. He was also recognized for being one of Brentwood’s leading Lions Club members. To read the full proclamation, go to https://bit.ly/3Bip8dv.
