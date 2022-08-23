If you like to explore Contra Costa County history, discovering tidbits about people and places of a different era or assisting with research, the county historical society wants you as a volunteer to help them with the following:
Archival Aide: help in archiving the collection of the county's historical records
Historical Preservation Aide: scan and catalog historical charts, maps and other documents
Photographic Assistant: scan and catalog historical photographs
Research Aide: help visitors conduct research into family histories, immigration records, property records, and everything else associated with the history of Contra Costa County.
Membership Aide: assist the Membership Committee in their efforts to recognize, retain and recruit new members.
Administrative Assistant: assist the executive director with general administrative office duties.
Data Entry Aide: adds information to the database according to specific protocols. Accuracy and attention to detail required.
The times for local history preservation projects are Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays each month from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The amount of time you donate is up to you.
