The Contra Costa Council on Homelessness (COH) is seeking councilmembers to serve a two-year term..
The COH is an advisory board appointed by the Board of Supervisors. The COH is the planning body that coordinates the community’s policies, strategies and activities toward preventing and ending homelessness in Contra Costa County. It is a regional, year-round collective planning body of stakeholders ranging from nonprofit service providers to local governmental entities. The council’s work includes gathering and analyzing information in order to determine the local needs of people experiencing homelessness, implementing strategic responses, educating the community on homeless issues, providing advice and input on the operations of homeless services, and measuring performance as related to serving the homeless population in Contra Costa County.
Councilmembers attend required monthly meetings, participate in subcommittees and attend quarterly general membership meetings; provide advice and input on homeless service operations and development; review and prioritize project applications for some federal funding sources; gather and analyze information to determine local needs; educate the community and policy makers on issues relating to homelessness; measure homeless system performance; and provide guidance to the development and implementation of long-range planning and policy formulation of homeless issues.
All councilmembers must reside or work in Contra Costa County and be willing to sign and abide by the Code of Conduct and Conflict of Interest policy upon being seated as a councilmember and annually thereafter.
Council members must demonstrate a professional interest in, or personal commitment to, addressing and alleviating the impact of homelessness. For more information, contact cchomelesscouncil@cchealth.org or 925-464-0152.
