Residents of Contra Costa County can now receive cash rebates for new electric bicycles (e-bikes) through a pilot program launched by 511 Contra Costa.
The countywide program strives to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality by providing the public with information, resources, and tools that promote mobility options beyond driving.
A limited number of $150 rebates ($300 for low-income residents) are available for residents of each Contra Costa city to assist in the purchase of e-bikes, e-bike conversion kits, and electric mopeds (with a maximum speed of less than 30 mph).
E-bikes are clean fuel vehicles that provide riders with an excellent alternative to driving when traveling short to medium distances on local streets.
“We’re proud to partner with 511 Contra Costa on this effort,” said Contra Costa Transportation Authority Executive Director Randell Iwasaki. “E-bikes offer several key benefits as an alternative to driving. They reduce congestion, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, eliminate parking dilemmas, and can help bridge those first and last mile trips to transit. Plus they are just really cool.”
Post-purchase rebates are available for county residents who purchase e-bikes on or after October 1, 2020. Rebates will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“One of our goals is to introduce Contra Costa residents to this energy-efficient mode of transportation by helping reduce costs and raise awareness about the benefits of e-bikes in their communities,” said Kirsten Riker, project manager of 511CC.
The Contra Costa Transportation Authority’s local Measure J Sales Tax is the funding source for this program and others like it. It aims to encourage alternatives to the single-occupant vehicle.
To learn more, visit www.511CC.org/rebate.
