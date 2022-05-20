The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office will host a Citizen’s Academy in East County for the first time.
Normally, citizen’s academies are held in Martinez, but Delta Station Commander Lt. Mark Johnson said he wanted something a little more convenient for East County residents.
The Citizen’s Academy will include presentations by Marine Patrol, SWAT, the K-9 Unit, Hostage Negotiators, Investigations, Sheriff’s Dispatch, the Drone Team, the Contra Costa County Crime Lab, the District Attorney’s Office, and more.
“I realize it’s difficult for some folks that might be interested who live out this way to make it all the way out to Martinez,” Johnson said. “Having that in mind, I wanted to put together something similar for the people who live in East County. This is a great chance to meet many of the deputies that work this area and learn a lot about the Sheriff’s department and law enforcement in general.”
Johnson said many people learn what they know about law enforcement from TV, which Johnson says is an erroneous teacher.
“My hope is that the citizens who take this course come away knowing that the men and women who work for the Sheriff’s Office are truly dedicated to protecting the community,” said Johnson.
Classes will be held at the Brentwood Police Department, Delta Station, at 9100 Brentwood Blvd., Brentwood, on Tuesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m, on June 14, 21, and 28 and July 12, 19 and 26. Space is limited, so Johnson asked that participants make sure they can attend all classes. Priority will be given to those who live or work in unincorporated East County.
For more information, or to register, call 925-584-9878 or email Afont@so.cccounty.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.