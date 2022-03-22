Nonprofit organization Opportunity Junction is accepting applications for its workforce development programs – the Administrative Careers Training (ACT) and the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) programs – which both begin in May.
Administrative Careers Training
At no cost to the student, the ACT offers 12 weeks of full-time training in office computer applications, academic enhancement, and life skills for eligible Contra Costa County job seekers. Following training, students enter a paid internship for up to four months. Case managers offer support, ensuring links to child care, health care, food, transportation and other essential services. Meanwhile, a licensed clinician provides therapy to address trauma and other issues that may hinder employment. Interns also engage in comprehensive career-building activities, including skills assessment, job search, resume and cover letter preparation, and interview practice. Alumni services include ongoing career counseling and case management, helping alumni maintain employment, obtain a raise or promotion, and, if needed, search for new employment.
ACT alumna Diana Aleman had previously worked in retail before graduating and going on to work at Heluna Health.
“If it weren’t for Opportunity Junction and the amazing staff, I would not be where I am today,” Aleman said. “I wouldn’t have been able to keep up.”
The ACT course begins May 31 and is conducted online during the COVID-19 pandemic until further notice.
Certified Nursing Assistant
The Opportunity Junction Healthcare Career Pathway CNA program also combines skills training at no cost to the participant with wraparound services and a professional skills curriculum for those on the healthcare track. Students can attend courses at the Opportunity Junction office in Antioch or at Mt. Diablo Adult Education, located in Concord. Much like the ACT program, additional services include one-on-one case management, food and transportation support, job placement assistance, and professional skills development.
After immigrating to the U.S. from Kenya, CNA alumna Doreen Katiba soon found success working as a CNA at Willow Pass Healthcare Center.
“Before this training, working in a hospital setting was a dream that has now become my reality,” Katiba said. “I am a new me. I am working with the alumni career counselor to take steps to work in a hospital one day. I see myself as valuable in this field. OJ made a healthcare worker out of me!"
The CNA course begins May 9 in Antioch, and May 16 in Concord.
Opportunity Junction was launched in 2000 by a diverse founding board representing the private sector, government, and educators who envisioned training low-income job seekers for employment that would lead to self-sufficiency while meeting the growing need for technologically skilled administrative workers. The agency has grown from a start-up nonprofit running a single job training and placement program into a regional hub for economic security programs.
The program is paid for by ‘earned income’ (2 percent), events and donations (15 percent), government contracts (36 percent) and grants (47 percent), according to its website.
For more information, visit https://www.opportunityjunction.org/careers/administrative or https://www.opportunityjunction.org/careers/cna-training.
To watch an orientation video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hs3nKwpRM4.
