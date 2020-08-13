Local author and historian Carol A. Jensen is working on a new anthology of stories about the spookier side of East Contra Costa County history, and she is seeking local authors and poets for contributions to the effort.
“The working title is ‘Ghost Stories of the California Delta: Mystery, History, and the Unexplained,’” Jensen explained. “It’s going to be an anthology. It’s focus is historical fiction.”
Jensen will serve as the project’s acquisitions editor, adding that it’s not a competition or a juried submission. The project is due to the publisher, Fonthill Media, on Dec. 31, 2020, and submissions to Jensen are due by the end of September. Publication is planned for next year.
“I’m looking for topics that pertain to eastern Contra Costa County,” Jensen said. “I’ve got people writing on a lot of topics already, which is really rather nice. I’m missing stories from Oakley, Knightsen, Discovery Bay, even Brentwood to some extent.”
Among the topics already planned are ghost stories related to the Byron Hot Springs Hotel and Joaquin Murrietta and the Vasco Caves.
Submissions should run between 1,000 and 2,500 words, and authors will retain their copyright. Royalties from the sale of the book will benefit the East Contra Costa Historical Society.
Anyone interested in contributing to Jensen’s project is encouraged to email her at Historian@ByronHotSprings.com.
