Foods don’t get much more coveted than a scoop or two of delicious ice cream on a hot day.
Ice cream comes in scores of different flavors. Just ask the iconic Baskin Robbins, which has long touted its own 31 flavors — a different flavor for every day of the month of July. Even though there seems to be a flavor for everybody these days, certain palate-pleasers remain more popular than others. The International Dairy Foods Association indicates that in the United States, vanilla is the flavor of choice, perhaps because vanilla goes with everything and can enhance so many other desserts and treats. As popular as vanilla ice cream is, cookies and cream is being scooped up more and more, and is the most popular flavor in 14 different states.
