Corvette Club raises $1,000 for Community Chest

At the recent Christmas luncheon held by the Discovery Bay Corvette Club at Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill in Antioch, members collected more than $1,000 worth of toys and gift cards for donation to the Delta Community Services Agency and the Brentwood Community Chest. The organization serves the Discovery Bay, Byron, and Brentwood areas, according to Jenifer Montgomery, who does public relations for the club.
