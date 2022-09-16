Country music festival to raise money for ALS

The ALS Cure Project is hosting their second annual Country Fest to Cure ALS on Sept. 23-24. The first day of Country Fest, Friday, is at Campos Family Vineyards in Byron. The second day, Saturday, is at Wente Vineyards in Livermore.
The event will feature Nashville recording artist Josh Melton and previous Country fest performer Jason Blaine. The local country duo the Bell Brothers will open both events while the Wente event will feature Keith Anderson.
The ALS Cure Project was founded in 2019 by father and son Mike Piscotty and former Oakland A’s Outfielder Stephen Piscotty, in honor of Gretchen Piscotty. Their mission is to conduct foundational research to identify ALS biomarkers to enable pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies to develop the ALS cure, according to their website.
