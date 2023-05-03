County wants you to bike more

With the rainy season subsiding and the warmer days ahead, Contra Costa County Public Works encourages county residents to get active in support of Bike to Wherever Days 2023 all this month.
Sponsored by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the county wants to create and maintain streets for riders that are safe, comfortable, and convenient, according to a press release.
The county wants to make all of its roads safer for cyclists to get them out of their motor vehicles, consistent with its recently adopted active transportation plan. The plan is a roadmap to enhance active transportation safety for unincorporated areas in the county by providing a comprehensive assessment of active transportation needs and opportunities.
