Couple thankful for a second happy romance

Second chances at love are rare. One Discovery Bay couple is grateful this Valentine’s Day for the chance to rekindle a long-dormant romance.
Ed Coats and Carol Joyner were high school sweethearts in 1950s Oakland, but ended up leading separate lives after high school. Then, two years ago, they reconnected and are now enjoying a second chance at happiness together.
The pair originally met at a Job’s Daughters Masonic Installation event in 1957. Joyner, who wore a long white robe for the ceremony, recalled Coats’ opening line to her.
“We were at this installation, and it was a big deal. There were four or five hundred people there,” Joyner said. “As I walked by, he said, ‘Your slip is showing.’”
Coats, who smiles at the memory, still won’t admit to the line.
The couple “went steady” for more than a year, attending Coats’ senior ball together later that year. But as often happens with teenage romance, the relationship fizzled, and Coats and Joyner separated. Coats attended San Jose State University, while Joyner headed east to the University of the Pacific in Stockton. They lived separate lives, and didn’t keep in touch.
Coats married Suzanne Bartlett in 1962, and began raising a family in the East Bay. Joyner, who had moved to Southern California, married Bill Joyner in 1969 and raised her family in Claremont.
Both Coats and Joyner said they enjoyed happy, full lives with their spouses and children. They didn’t keep in touch beyond the occasional Christmas card, but did have mutual friends who drew them together again after 40 years in 2000.
“A couple we had introduced on a blind date back when we knew each other, they had married and their children gave them a 40th anniversary party,” Joyner said. “It was 23 years ago, and my husband and I came up for the party and Ed and his wife, Sue, were there. The four of us seemed to migrate to the same table. That’s where Ed had a chance to meet my husband and I met Sue and we rekindled a friendship and got caught up on each other’s lives.”
Coats noted they stayed up to date on each other a little more after that. In 2011, Joyner’s husband passed away. Then Coats lost his wife in 2019. They said they both cherish the memory of meeting Sue and Bill.
“We both feel that was an important thing, us getting to meet each other’s spouses, and that we were blessed to be able to do that,” Coats said. “We are both of us widowed and had wonderful marriages to wonderful people, and we respect that of each other.”
Now in their early 80s, Coats and Joyner have rebuilt their friendship and are enjoying their rekindled romance. They split their time between Coats’ home in Discovery Bay and Joyner’s in Claremont. They enjoy going out with friends and family, and both appreciate how their respective circles have accepted their new partner.
“The two years we’ve been together, we haven’t had an argument or a disagreement of any kind,” Coats said. “We both had a lot of fun and wonderful lives and wonderful marriages, and I’m the luckiest man alive. I’ve had a wonderful life, and I am with someone I love, and I am so fortunate.”
