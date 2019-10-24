Giant Halloween spiders have been spotted attacking the house on 4079 Pier Point in Discovery Bay.
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
What is your favorite thing about Halloween?
You voted:
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Brentwood shooting injures two
- Colten Guerra and Team Hulken renew cancer battle
- Liberty football goes pink for breast cancer awareness, support
- Meet the Principal: Kirsten Jobb, Edna Hill Middle School
- Measure L election: Developer promises to ease traffic
- 'Upscale, family-friendly' Rubiano's pizzeria comes to downtown Brentwood
- Editorial: Getting the facts on Measure L
- Oakley couple to launch youth lacrosse program
- Harvest festival returning to Oakley
- Oakley accident claims life
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Heritage v. Freedom football 10-18-19
- [Photos] 2019 Out of the Darkness Walk
- [Photos] Pumpkin farms in Brentwood
- [Photos] 2019 Brentwood Oktoberfest celebration
- [Photos] 2019 Liberty High School Homecoming Parade
- [Photos] Heritage High School 2019 homecoming parade
- [Photos] Heritage High School girls volleyball 10-3-19
- [Photos] Brentwood rollover accident 10-2-19
- [Photos] 2019 Ribbon Cutting at Ohmstede Field
- [Photos] Liberty v. Pittsburg - 2019 Homecoming game
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.